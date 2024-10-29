

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK) said the company is part of the multi-brand consortium which unveiled the world's first piece of clothing made entirely from textile waste by using a biorecycling technology developed by CARBIOS. The project created a white T-shirt, which was made from mixed and colored textile waste.



'PUMA's wish is to have 100% of our polyester coming from textile waste. Today's announcement is an important milestone towards achieving this and making our industry more circular,' said Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA.



