St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - MicroCap Report issues report on Siyata Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) (NASDAQ: SYTAW).

Headquartered in Montreal Canada, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer of push-to-talk (PTT) cellular handsets and accessories, primarily offering vehicle-mounted communication platforms and cellular boosters. Their rugged PTT devices allow first responders and enterprise workers, including police, fire departments, schools, and utilities, to communicate over nationwide networks, enhancing situational awareness. Siyata also provides in-vehicle solutions and boosters for reliable communication in areas with weak cellular signals.

On October 21, 2024, the Company announced Siyata's next-generation SD7 Ultra series 5G mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) cellular radio handsets will be available on T-Mobile's 5G network - the nation's largest. The new SD7 Ultra-5G and SD7 Ultra S-5G are powerful and functional rugged Android PTT devices that feature superior sound quality for clear communication while offering the same ruggedness and water resistance as the original SD7. The two high-performance models offer all the benefits of 5G cellular connectivity. The SD7 Ultra S-5G also features a 4" LCD front touchscreen.

