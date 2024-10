Medcaw Investments Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

Medcaw Investments Plc

("Medcaw" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Medcaw Investments Plc announces that at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

