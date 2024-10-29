Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Frankfurt
29.10.24
08:21 Uhr
11,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 13:54 Uhr
96 Leser
H+H international A/S: H+H sale of land in Warsaw for PLN 110 million completed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The conditions for the sale of land and buildings from H+H Polska Sp. z o.o. to a Polish residential developer (as announced in company announcement no. 564 of 6 August 2024) are now fulfilled and the sale is therefore final.

The sales price of PLN 110 million (approximately DKK 190 million) was paid in cash and will be classified as a special item, having no impact on the full-year financial outlook. The sale will significantly improve our debt position and move us closer to our long-term target.

The site was closed as part of the plant network restructuring program carried out in 2023. To ensure efficient service and timely deliveries also in the future, we will maintain a strategically located logistics hub near Warsaw.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/h-h-sale-of-land-in-warsaw-for-pln-110-million-completed,c4057992

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4057992/3081700.pdf

Press release - H+H sale of land in Warsaw completed

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hh-sale-of-land-in-warsaw-for-pln-110-million-completed-302290068.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
