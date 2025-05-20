Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:13
16,420 Euro
+1,11 % +0,180
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 16:30 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

H+H International A/S: Interim Financial Report, Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Company announcement No. 583, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER JÖRG BRINKMANN QUOTE

"We started the year in line with expectations, with encouraging momentum in the UK housing market. To meet growing long-term demand, we are rebuilding capacity in the UK and expect to see the full margin benefits in the second half of 2025. In Poland, the underlying fundamentals remain strong, despite a tough volume comparison with last year's strong Q1. In Germany, market challenges persist, and we haven't seen the full potential of our business yet. However, we are closely monitoring how the new German government will improve regulations and provide funding to reactivate the new-build market. Based on our Q1 performance, we remain on track to deliver our full-year guidance," says CEO Jörg Brinkmann.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q1 2025 (Q1 2024)

  • Revenue growth measured in local currencies ("organic growth") was 3% (negative 4%).
  • Sales volume decreased by 2% driven by Poland and Germany partly offset by the UK market.
  • Gross profit before special items was DKK 146 million (DKK 109 million), corresponding to a gross margin of 22% (17%). The increase is driven by higher sales prices and normalised input costs.
  • EBIT before special items was DKK 16 million (negative DKK 21 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin before special items of 2% (negative 3%).
  • Financial gearing was 2.7 times EBITDA before special items at the end of Q1 2025 (5.1 times EBITDA before special items at the end of Q1 2024).

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2025 (UNCHANGED)

  • Organic revenue growth for 2025 is expected to be in the range between 5% to 10%.
  • EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 120 to 180 million.

Q1 2025 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT CONFERENCE CALL

In connection with the release of the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report, a conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for Wednesday 21 May 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Participants can follow the conference call via live webcast here.

Or you can dial in using below information:

DK: +45 78 76 84 90
UK: +44 20 3769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157

Conference Code
275042

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/interim-financial-report--q1-2025,c4152764

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4152764/3460412.pdf

H+H International AS_3M 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21438/4152764/b3060d6cbc5ebc0c.xlsx

HH historical-financial-database Q1 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21438/4152764/817fb2222745d3db.pdf

H H International AS 3M 2025 announcement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hh-international-as-interim-financial-report-q1-2025-302460663.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.