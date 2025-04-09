H+H International A/S: Initiation of long-term incentive programme 2025

Company announcement No. 581, 2025

H+H International A/S (hereinafter "H+H" or "the Company") has initiated the 2025 long-term incentive programme ("LTIP") being a performance share unit ("PSU") programme. The LTIP terms are determined by the Board of Directors and comply with the Remuneration Policy for Board of Directors and Executive Board available on H+H's website. The purpose of the LTIP is to motivate participants to pursue and reach the targets for the long-term key performance indicator targets defined by the Board of Directors.

The Executive Board of H+H as well as certain key employees in the H+H Group are eligible to participate in the LTIP and be granted PSUs free of charge. The value of the PSUs granted to an executive board member under a LTIP may not at the time of grant exceed 60% of the executive board member's annual fixed salary.

A total of approximately 114,600 PSUs are set to be granted to participants, including 30,400 PSUs to CEO Jörg Brinkmann and 12,350 PSUs to CFO Bjarne Pedersen.

Based on the average share price for a H+H share on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange during the first ten business days after the release on 4 March 2025 of the H+H annual report for 2024, the theoretical value per PSU in the LTIP 2025 is DKK 111,32 corresponding to a total theoretical value at initiation of DKK 12,757,272 if all 114,600 PSUs were to vest. The actual number of the granted PSUs that will vest by the end of the vesting period depends on the level of achievement of the KPI targets set for LTIP 2025.

The vesting period is approximately three years, with vesting being in 2028 after announcement of the audited annual report for 2027. At vesting, the participants will receive one H+H share per PSU that vests.

LTIP 2025 will have no dilution effect on H+H shareholders, since H+H intends to use treasury shares to meet its obligations to deliver H+H shares at vesting.

