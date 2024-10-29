Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
Dow Jones News
29.10.2024 14:16 Uhr
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Purchase of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Purchase of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Purchase of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 
29-Oct-2024 / 12:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
Purchase of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 
The company announces that it has purchased for cancellation a total of GBP7,626,000 nominal of 8.75 per cent guaranteed 
sterling notes 2025 (the "sterling notes") at a discount to 100 per cent of their nominal amount, issued by the 
company's wholly owned subsidiary REA Finance B.V. ("REAF"). The purchases were made through Guy Butler Limited as to 
GBP3,000,000 nominal on 27 September 2024 for settlement on 3 October 2024 and as to GBP4,626,000 nominal on 22 October 
2024 for settlement on 29 October 2024. 
Following cancellation of the sterling notes so purchased, there remain in issue GBP23,226,000 nominal of sterling notes 
due for redemption on 31 August 2025. 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYY8MM32 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 355856 
EQS News ID:  2018339 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2018339&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.