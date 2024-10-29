DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Purchase of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Purchase of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 29-Oct-2024 / 12:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Purchase of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 The company announces that it has purchased for cancellation a total of GBP7,626,000 nominal of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 (the "sterling notes") at a discount to 100 per cent of their nominal amount, issued by the company's wholly owned subsidiary REA Finance B.V. ("REAF"). The purchases were made through Guy Butler Limited as to GBP3,000,000 nominal on 27 September 2024 for settlement on 3 October 2024 and as to GBP4,626,000 nominal on 22 October 2024 for settlement on 29 October 2024. Following cancellation of the sterling notes so purchased, there remain in issue GBP23,226,000 nominal of sterling notes due for redemption on 31 August 2025. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYY8MM32 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 355856 EQS News ID: 2018339 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2018339&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)