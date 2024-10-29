Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
29.10.24
15:05 Uhr
16,326 Euro
+0,114
+0,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
29.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
KeyBank: Key4Women Celebrates Third Annual Forum in Pittsburgh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / It was an evening full of inspiration, networking and connection. On October 17th more than 100 people attending the third annual Key4Women Forum in Pittsburgh at Franklin on Penn. This year's theme, "Perseverance: When Life is 'On the Rocks'," resonated deeply with attendees, focusing on overcoming adversity and achieving success despite life's challenges.

The highlight of the evening was a powerful keynote address from Maria Costanzo Palmer, acclaimed author of "On the Rocks: The Primadonna Story." Palmer shared her personal journey and insights on resilience, recounting her experiences with failures and successes. Her message struck a chord with the audience, reminding everyone of the power of persistence, the importance of finding strength in adversity, and the need to redefine success on one's own terms.

Watch the video to hear from Palmer.

"I was really excited to talk about this topic," said Palmer. "I hope that women walk away tonight knowing that it's okay to be you, all parts of you. It's okay to be the shiny, wonderful parts of you. It's also okay to show your vulnerabilities because it's the duality of the entire person that makes us human and makes us interesting."

The event provided a platform for local women to connect, share their stories and support each other's professional and personal growth. Attendees left not only with new business contacts but also with a renewed sense of motivation and purpose.

The annual Key4Women forum is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and encouraging the progress of women in business. The Key4Women program, which launched in 2005, offers:

  • Customized financial services and advice from Key4Women certified advisors

  • Exclusive member events and forums with industry experts to help foster professional and business development while creating lasting connections with industry leaders and professionals

  • Timely and robust thought leadership content and insights covering the latest in financial and business trends to help women succeed

  • Strong support of national and local women organizations

More about Key4Women can be found here


Maria Costanzo Palmer, acclaimed author of "On the Rocks: The Primadonna Story."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
