

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Blue Duck Capital, a long-term shareholder of Amazon (AMZN) common stock, issued an open letter to the Amazon Board expressing concerns about the lackluster performance of the company's stock. Blue Duck suggested initiatives, including: initiate a formal and significant capital return program; improve on inefficient business execution across AWS and retail businesses; provide more transparency around substantial projected A.I. Investment; leverage Whole Foods' market position to better capitalize on growing national health food movement; and refocus Amazon Studios, Wondery and all related media verticals to realign capital spend with viewership.



Blue Duck is a long/short equity investment manager focused on thematic opportunities within Technology, Media, Telecom, Consumer, and Industrial sectors.



