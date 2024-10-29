

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) has announced its popular Black Friday sale for 2024, beginning the first part of the event online on November 11 and in-store on November 15.



The main part of the event will begin on November 25 and will continue through December 1, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products.



'Adding to the thrill of the deal hunt this year, Walmart is introducing new surprise deal drops, a new generative AI shopping assistant and the return of Walmart+ Early Access,' the retail giant stated in a press release.



The gen AI-powered shopping assistant will discover, evaluate, and decide on the best product for the unique needs of customers. It will also respond to their queries in natural free-flowing conversations.



'For an extra fee, Walmart+ members can also 'plus up' their shopping experience to InHome delivery, adding an extra layer of ease and convenience,' Walmart added.



Walmart is introducing Cyber Monday deals on December 1 to offer significant savings to all customers.



