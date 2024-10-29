Finastra accelerates its international growth with new office in Guadalajara

The location signifies the company's commitment to expansion in the greater Latin America region

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the opening of its office space in Guadalajara. Strategically located in the Andares Comercial Zone, the new office houses 40 employees across various departments, including technology, marketing, and sales. This facility marks a significant enhancement of Finastra's presence in Latin America, making the location a key part of its office ecosystem. The company plans to double this workforce, leveraging the area's rich pool of talent and innovation.

Guadalajara is often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of Mexico," reflecting its burgeoning reputation as a center for tech innovation and development. By establishing a presence in the city, Finastra aims to drive technological advancements that will support its clients globally. This strategic move underscores Finastra's increased emphasis on Mexico and Latin America as key regions for its growth and expansion. The new office will not only serve as a base for regional operations but also as a hub for collaborative innovation, supporting Finastra's work to reshape the industry through Open Finance.

"Establishing a presence in Guadalajara is a critical step in our strategic growth plan. The city's dynamic financial ecosystem and rich talent pool make it an ideal location for driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge financial solutions powered by cloud and APIs," said Ruben Rubio Ruvalcaba, Technology Resilience Director and Site Leader at Finastra. "By expanding into this region, we not only enhance our service capabilities but also reinforce our commitment to fostering technological advancement, Open Finance, and economic growth in Mexico and Latin America."

The city is home to numerous universities and research institutions, which produce a steady stream of highly skilled graduates in fields such as engineering, computer science, and business administration. This thriving educational ecosystem provides fertile ground for sourcing top-tier talent, which is important for Finastra's growth plans.

"Attracting top-tier talent is crucial for driving innovation and maintaining our competitive edge," said Michael Stawchansky, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Finastra. "Guadalajara is strategically important to our growth plans and will help us expand our technology teams. It offers an exceptional recruiting environment with its robust educational institutions and vibrant tech community, making it an ideal location for fostering the talent that will propel our growth and technological advancements."

