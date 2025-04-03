SmartStream announces that it has partnered with Finastra, another global provider of financial services software applications, to extend collateral management workflows across Treasury and Capital Markets, with special focus on MEA and APAC regions. This collaboration offers a robust and cost-effective path for financial institutions to navigate workflows and regulations with SmartStream's comprehensive collateral management solution, with the added acceleration to be operational in less than four weeks.

SmartStream's well-established TLM Collateral Management solution was selected following a comprehensive evaluation of its functionality, user interface, deployment options, and seamless integration capabilities with Finastra's solutions. The partnership sees SmartStream's solution extending across Finastra's Kondor and Opics treasury management solutions, to provide an enhanced and complete collateral management workflow. This powerful combination helps to future-proof bank investment, and navigate increasing regulatory requirements with the continued growth of OTC derivatives. Additionally, access to SmartStream's solution suite will enhance the offering by supporting data accuracy and regulatory compliance.

Lauren French, Head of Partners, Treasury and Capital Markets Business Unit at Finastrastates: "We are excited to partner with SmartStream to offer an industry leading collateral management solution. Together, we aim to deliver a highly automated and regulated solution that gives our clients confidence in every aspect of their collateral management programs from margin call workflow automation and optimisation to reporting, audits, and reconciliations across all business lines."

Roland Brandli, Head of Partners and Alliances, SmartStream, states: "Partnering with Finastra brings together two established industry leaders to offer a powerful and well-thought-out solution. A key advantage is our flexible deployment options, including on-premise and cloud-based solutions, allowing clients to choose the model that best fits their business needs. This ensures greater security, enhanced performance, and tailored custom-code capabilities to meet firm-specific requirements."

The solution will offer seamless integration into Finastra's infrastructure, providing a high degree of automation and STP for collateral flows between counterparties. With its modern architecture and modular approach, clients can tailor the solution to their specific needs supporting compliance with evolving regulatory demands and effectively managing increased margin call activity.

