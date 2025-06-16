Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A1H60R | ISIN: GB00B45TWN62 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
FINASTRA Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finastra Lands Top Payments Software Ranking with IBSi Sales League Table

Payments software takes top spot in ranking for Wholesale category

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, has landed the top ranking for its payments work in the IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Annual Sales League Table (SLT) for 2025. This is an achievement that reflects the company's continued success in delivering competitive, high-impact solutions to banks and financial institutions.

FINASTRA_Logo

Barry Rodrigues, EVP, Payments Business Unit at Finastra said, "We are very pleased to have been recognized by a trusted source for our success in payments. This particular category covers wholesale payments infrastructure, including payment hubs, real-time and high-value rails, and cross-border services. The ranking highlights our commitment to helping banks modernize and build greater resiliency and peace of mind in their payments solutions. And it is testament to our commitment to customer-centric innovation."

"I congratulate Finastra on their outstanding performance at the SLT 2025 awards, securing the top position in the Wholesale Payment Systems as well as leading Regional Leader rankings in both North America and Europe," stated Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research Platforms at IBS Intelligence. "Their recognition as Domestic Leader in the US and strong standing in Global Leadership for Geographic Spread further underscore their extensive market presence and influence. Finastra's success reflects their ability to deliver innovative, scalable payment solutions that meet the complex demands of financial institutions worldwide, reinforcing their position as a trusted partner across multiple regions."

The SLT is an industry-acknowledged barometer of global banking technology vendor performance. A trusted benchmark in the industry, it has been running for over 20 years. Find the full 2025 table here.

About Finastra
Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5370712/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Caroline Duff
Global PR Director
T +44 (0)7917 613586
E caroline.duff@finastra.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finastra-lands-top-payments-software-ranking-with-ibsi-sales-league-table-302481899.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
