OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie wins the call for proposals launched by the Major Maritime Port of Dunkirk for the construction of a logistics and ripening platform in 2027

Rungis, 29 October 2024: Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces that its project to build a new logistics and ripening platform, scheduled for 2027, has been selected as the winner of the call for proposals launched by the Major Maritime Port of Dunkirk in April 2024.

This call for proposals concerned the allocation of a public occupancy in the commune of Loon-Plage, close to the West Port container terminal, to accommodate an activity linked to the agri-food industry. This project is part of a vast transformation programme for the Port of Dunkirk, which began several years ago. Its role as an integrator of diverse port, logistic, and industrial activities, combined with significant social benefits, has fostered a high-performing and sustainable ecosystem in the region.

The Omer-Decugis & Cie project, selected by the Port of Dunkirk, will involve constructing a modern and innovative logistics platform of around 20,000 m2 designed to support the group's growth over the next decade. This new site will double the group's current capacity, and, in the long term, will feature ripening rooms with a capacity exceeding 150,000 tons per year, along with storage, packaging, and logistics management units. This new site will complement the group's existing infrastructure, including the Min platforms in Rungis (94) and Sorgues (84) in France, along with the EMA'S platform in the Netherlands, the group's Danish subsidiary acquired in March 2024.

"We are particularly proud to have won this call for proposals, which will enable us to expand and embark on a new cycle of value-driven growth. The Port of Dunkirk, with whom we have collaborated for many years, offers a logistics ecosystem that is particularly well-suited to our activities. Its geographical location, at the crossroads of major maritime and road networks, along with its privileged connections with France and Europe, represent a significant advantage for the supply and distribution of our products, yielding substantial gains in terms of carbon footprint. The Port of Dunkirk's sustainable development ambitions are fully aligned with our commitments to a sustainable, diversified, and responsible agri-food system," states Vincent OMER-DECUGIS, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie.

With this future site, located in the heart of one of France's leading ports for food processing flows, the Omer-Decugis & Cie group is firmly committed to developing a low-carbon logistics model that aligns with its long-term ambitions while actively contributing to the economic growth of the Dunkirk area, supported by the Communauté Urbaine de Dunkerque (Dunkirk Urban Community).

"The establishment of a logistics and ripening platform by the international group Omer-Decugis & Cie represents a great opportunity for the Port of Dunkirk. This investment reinforces the port's role as a key logistics hub for the distribution of temperature-controlled fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, this new activity will also generate significant added value by creating new flows through the Dunkirk container terminal. More than ever, logistics and maritime activities are closely interconnected," emphasises Maurice GEORGES, Chair of the Executive Board of Dunkerque-Port.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome the announcement of Omer-Decugis & Cie's new logistics platform at the Port of Dunkirk. This project confirms the attractiveness and dynamism of the Communauté Urbaine de Dunkerque and its port. It demonstrates our ability to attract high-value strategic investments and strengthens Dunkirk's position as France's leading port for importing fruits by container," says Patrice VERGRIETE, President of the Communauté Urbaine de Dunkerque.

The launch of the new site, supporting Omer-Decugis & Cie group's growth ambitions, is scheduled for early 2027. The project implementation is subject to the granting of operating authorisations and building permits, as well as to financial investment decisions.



Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit and vegetables sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group received an 80/100 rating in the 2023 EthiFinance ESG Ratings campaign, confirming the maturity of the Group's ESG approach. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €206.3 million for the year ended 30 September 2023, representing over 140,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.



