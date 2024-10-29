Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Oct-2024 / 16:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 29 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 121,769 Highest price paid per share: 135.00p Lowest price paid per share: 131.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.2059p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,940,903 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,940,903) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 133.2059p 121,769

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 400 133.50 08:04:41 00307636510TRLO1 XLON 870 134.50 08:09:00 00307640510TRLO1 XLON 1712 135.00 08:09:43 00307641368TRLO1 XLON 1713 134.50 08:15:14 00307647684TRLO1 XLON 502 134.00 08:15:24 00307647860TRLO1 XLON 602 134.00 08:15:24 00307647861TRLO1 XLON 602 134.00 08:15:24 00307647862TRLO1 XLON 785 135.00 08:34:00 00307666286TRLO1 XLON 825 135.00 08:44:46 00307676322TRLO1 XLON 107 135.00 08:44:46 00307676323TRLO1 XLON 934 135.00 08:55:19 00307686021TRLO1 XLON 286 134.50 08:55:26 00307686126TRLO1 XLON 647 134.50 08:55:26 00307686127TRLO1 XLON 867 134.50 09:01:14 00307690783TRLO1 XLON 509 134.50 09:21:17 00307708068TRLO1 XLON 141 134.50 09:21:17 00307708069TRLO1 XLON 870 134.50 09:30:17 00307715626TRLO1 XLON 870 134.50 09:30:17 00307715627TRLO1 XLON 420 134.50 09:36:02 00307721123TRLO1 XLON 500 134.50 09:36:02 00307721124TRLO1 XLON 1861 135.00 09:43:20 00307727972TRLO1 XLON 2480 135.00 09:43:20 00307727973TRLO1 XLON 121 135.00 09:45:52 00307730175TRLO1 XLON 788 135.00 09:45:52 00307730176TRLO1 XLON 909 134.50 09:49:08 00307733355TRLO1 XLON 870 134.50 09:49:46 00307733989TRLO1 XLON 888 134.50 10:30:58 00307743642TRLO1 XLON 887 134.50 10:30:58 00307743643TRLO1 XLON 574 134.00 11:01:30 00307744919TRLO1 XLON 1140 134.00 11:01:30 00307744920TRLO1 XLON 713 134.00 11:19:48 00307745787TRLO1 XLON 850 133.50 11:40:41 00307746602TRLO1 XLON 849 133.50 11:40:41 00307746603TRLO1 XLON 849 133.50 11:40:41 00307746604TRLO1 XLON 850 133.50 11:40:41 00307746605TRLO1 XLON 763 133.50 11:53:34 00307746939TRLO1 XLON 126 133.50 11:53:34 00307746940TRLO1 XLON 29 133.50 11:53:34 00307746941TRLO1 XLON 915 133.00 11:54:09 00307746956TRLO1 XLON 914 133.00 11:54:09 00307746957TRLO1 XLON 1897 133.00 12:10:05 00307747352TRLO1 XLON 891 133.00 12:25:20 00307747771TRLO1 XLON 902 133.00 12:27:03 00307747831TRLO1 XLON 902 133.50 12:42:29 00307748358TRLO1 XLON 859 133.50 12:59:02 00307748995TRLO1 XLON 858 133.50 12:59:02 00307748996TRLO1 XLON 1771 133.00 12:59:05 00307748997TRLO1 XLON 989 133.50 12:59:05 00307748998TRLO1 XLON 1066 133.50 12:59:05 00307748999TRLO1 XLON 1142 133.50 12:59:05 00307749000TRLO1 XLON 960 133.50 12:59:25 00307749008TRLO1 XLON 923 133.50 12:59:40 00307749021TRLO1 XLON 573 133.50 12:59:53 00307749023TRLO1 XLON 390 133.50 12:59:53 00307749024TRLO1 XLON 11 133.00 13:12:00 00307749421TRLO1 XLON 905 133.00 13:12:00 00307749422TRLO1 XLON 915 133.00 13:12:00 00307749423TRLO1 XLON 849 132.50 13:22:09 00307749721TRLO1 XLON 897 132.00 13:22:34 00307749727TRLO1 XLON 1654 132.00 13:22:54 00307749730TRLO1 XLON 529 132.00 13:33:34 00307750286TRLO1 XLON 346 132.00 13:33:34 00307750287TRLO1 XLON 918 131.50 13:49:27 00307750870TRLO1 XLON 611 132.00 13:51:19 00307750985TRLO1 XLON 312 132.00 13:54:17 00307751117TRLO1 XLON 87 132.00 13:54:17 00307751118TRLO1 XLON 427 132.50 13:54:24 00307751129TRLO1 XLON 923 132.50 14:00:19 00307751507TRLO1 XLON 910 132.50 14:00:30 00307751520TRLO1 XLON 844 132.50 14:01:30 00307751568TRLO1 XLON

885 133.00 14:51:24 00307754108TRLO1 XLON 885 133.00 14:51:24 00307754109TRLO1 XLON 885 133.00 14:51:24 00307754110TRLO1 XLON 1023 133.00 14:51:24 00307754111TRLO1 XLON 1110 133.00 14:51:24 00307754112TRLO1 XLON 1012 133.00 14:51:24 00307754113TRLO1 XLON 798 133.00 14:51:24 00307754114TRLO1 XLON 2698 133.00 14:51:30 00307754118TRLO1 XLON 972 133.00 14:51:30 00307754119TRLO1 XLON 1132 133.00 14:51:30 00307754120TRLO1 XLON 317 133.00 14:51:30 00307754121TRLO1 XLON 2666 133.00 14:53:21 00307754197TRLO1 XLON 831 133.00 14:53:21 00307754198TRLO1 XLON 816 133.00 14:53:21 00307754199TRLO1 XLON 644 133.00 14:53:21 00307754200TRLO1 XLON 2646 133.00 14:53:31 00307754208TRLO1 XLON 873 133.00 15:08:18 00307754820TRLO1 XLON 127 133.00 15:08:18 00307754821TRLO1 XLON 1034 133.00 15:08:18 00307754822TRLO1 XLON 593 133.00 15:08:56 00307754852TRLO1 XLON 245 133.00 15:10:03 00307754972TRLO1 XLON 924 133.00 15:12:52 00307755169TRLO1 XLON 1841 133.00 15:13:44 00307755198TRLO1 XLON 789 133.00 15:15:04 00307755231TRLO1 XLON 13 133.00 15:15:57 00307755270TRLO1 XLON 726 133.00 15:15:57 00307755271TRLO1 XLON 305 133.00 15:29:35 00307755951TRLO1 XLON 612 133.00 15:40:14 00307756351TRLO1 XLON 916 133.00 15:40:14 00307756352TRLO1 XLON 305 133.00 15:40:14 00307756353TRLO1 XLON 4640 133.00 15:46:51 00307756700TRLO1 XLON 3000 133.00 15:51:14 00307756929TRLO1 XLON 1000 133.00 15:51:14 00307756930TRLO1 XLON 11807 133.00 15:51:14 00307756931TRLO1 XLON 1795 132.50 15:51:14 00307756932TRLO1 XLON 11 132.00 15:52:04 00307756949TRLO1 XLON 1334 132.00 15:52:04 00307756950TRLO1 XLON 158 132.00 15:52:04 00307756951TRLO1 XLON 872 131.50 15:52:04 00307756952TRLO1 XLON 856 131.50 15:52:04 00307756953TRLO1 XLON 945 131.50 15:52:04 00307756954TRLO1 XLON 1073 132.00 15:53:00 00307756998TRLO1 XLON 381 131.50 15:53:00 00307756999TRLO1 XLON 552 131.50 15:54:00 00307757036TRLO1 XLON 381 131.50 15:55:00 00307757105TRLO1 XLON 366 131.50 15:59:00 00307757450TRLO1 XLON 444 132.00 16:02:00 00307757941TRLO1 XLON 489 132.00 16:05:00 00307758178TRLO1 XLON 545 132.50 16:14:49 00307758809TRLO1 XLON 1141 132.50 16:14:49 00307758810TRLO1 XLON 1063 132.50 16:14:49 00307758811TRLO1 XLON 1067 132.50 16:14:49 00307758812TRLO1 XLON 680 132.50 16:14:49 00307758813TRLO1 XLON 637 132.50 16:14:49 00307758814TRLO1 XLON 189 132.50 16:14:49 00307758815TRLO1 XLON 16 132.50 16:14:49 00307758816TRLO1 XLON 67 132.50 16:14:49 00307758817TRLO1 XLON 8 132.50 16:14:49 00307758818TRLO1 XLON 830 132.50 16:14:49 00307758819TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

