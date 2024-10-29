Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Among "Top Companies for Women" by Forbes in 2024

Family Own Bacardi Limited is Only Pure Spirits Player on List

HAMILTON, Bermuda / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Bacardi Limited is celebrating a significant leap on Forbes' list of World's Top Companies for Women 2024. Ranking for a third year in a row on the prestigious list, the 2024 placement puts Bacardi at #132 and nearly 200 points above last year, reflecting an ambition of continued progress. It also features Bacardi as the only pure spirits player on the list this year.

Women in Leadership is among the key pillars of the company's Belonging program, which strives to create a space where everyone is treated fairly and provided equal opportunities. Belonging at Bacardi is a global movement focused on creating programming, development opportunities and more in support of underrepresented groups, including women, in the spirits world.

The work we do to maintain a positive workplace at Bacardi matters and makes a difference to our people. At Bacardi, we seek to keep raising the bar and are continuously pushing to be better and do better as we build a pipeline of talent and a roadmap for future generations of leaders." Leila Stansfield, Global Belonging Lead and Head of Global Travel Retail for Bacardi

Bacardi maintains gender equity in recruitment, turnover, pay, engagement and sense of belonging and 43% of leadership positions are held by women. The company is intentional about having balanced representation at core development programs which help propel talent to the next level of their Bacardi careers. It is a member of associations that develop programming and resources for women in the industry and supports community programming that creates opportunities for women in the workplace - both within and outside the spirits world.

This recognition by Forbes reflects our collective efforts to create an environment where top talent can thrive. As a leader in the spirits industry, we have a responsibility to set the tone and create the opportunities for everyone to succeed." Scott Northcutt, SVP Human Resources, Bacardi Limited

Produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, the ranking is based largely on survey responses from approximately 100,000 women working for multinational corporations across 37 countries. The Forbes list research rated companies across a series of gender-related topics, willingness to recommend the company, workplace satisfaction, and more. It also considers public opinion through a women-only survey and looks at the makeup of leadership.

Bacardi was recently named by Forbes among 2024 World's Best Employers, where it took the #2 spot in its category, and ranked #18 in the 2024 World's Best Workplaces presented by Great Place To Work®.

Read more about the methodology here and access the full list from Forbes.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com