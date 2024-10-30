

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) said it is currently evaluating the future of its operations in China. As discussions continue, the company recorded a one-time, non-cash valuation adjustment of 180 million euros for receivables in third quarter. The adjustment does not affect Daimler Truck's operational performance -adjusted EBIT and adjusted ROS.



The company noted that all other preliminary and unaudited third quarter key performance indicators (KPIs) are not subject to ad hoc disclosure and will be released along with the full third quarter results on November 7th.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News