

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric SA (SBGSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter group revenues were 9.31 billion euros, a growth of 6 percent on a reported basis, and 8 percent organically.



Energy Management revenues grew 10.3 percent from last year to 7.65 billion euros, while the growth was 11.6 percent on an organic basis.



Meanwhile, Industrial Automation revenues declined 10.5 percent on a reported basis and 6 percent organically to 1.66 billion euros.



Further, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 outlook, still expecting adjusted EBITA growth of between 9 percent and 13 percent, and adjusted EBITA margin to be up 60 basis points to 80 basis points, both organically. Adjusted EBITA margin would be around 18.1 percent to 18.3 percent.



The company expects organic revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.



