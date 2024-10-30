

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said it continues to expect full year Marketing Adjusted EBIT in the $3.0 billion-$3.5 billion range, being around the top end of long-term $2.2 billion-$3.2 billion p.a. guidance range. Full-year 2024 production guidance has again been maintained.



For the year-to-date period, on a like-for-like basis, removing 15,000 tonnes of Cobar volumes from the prior period, own sourced copper production was 705,200 tonnes, 2% below the comparable 2023 period. Own sourced cobalt production was 26,500 tonnes, 18% lower than the comparable 2023 period. Own sourced overall zinc production was 643,600 tonnes, 4% below the comparable 2023 period. Own sourced nickel production was 62,300 tonnes, down 9%. Attributable ferrochrome production was 894,000 tonnes, broadly in line.



