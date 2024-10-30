Alligator Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences in Q4 2024

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) Lund, Sweden - Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announces participation in the following conferences during Q4 2024:

Investors and Partnering Conferences

ØU Life Science Investor Conference , October 30, Copenhagen

Søren Bregenholt, Chief Executive Officer of Alligator Bioscience, will present the company, its latest developments and upcoming catalysts to investors at 4.55 pm CET, as well as meet institutional investors during the day.

BIO-Europe , November 4-6, Stockholm

Søren Bregenholt, Chief Executive Officer of Alligator Bioscience, and Johan Giléus, Chief Financial Officer of Alligator Bioscience, will attend the conference to meet investors and potential strategic partners.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 19-21, London

Søren Bregenholt, Chief Executive Officer of Alligator Bioscience, and Johan Giléus, Chief Financial Officer of Alligator Bioscience, will attend the conference to meet investors and potential strategic partners. The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference is one of the most prominent event in Europe and hosted over 800 healthcare companies, 3,500 attendees, and 7,900 investor and business-to-business meetings in 2023.

DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference, November 26, Oslo

Søren Bregenholt, Chief Executive Officer of Alligator Bioscience, and Johan Giléus, Chief Financial Officer of Alligator Bioscience will attend the conference to meet investors and potential strategic partners. Søren Bregenholt will present the company, its latest developments and upcoming catalysts to investors at 1:30 pm CET.

Medical Conference

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting , November 6-10, Houston Dr Thomas Marron will present preliminary results from the Phase 1 dose escalation trial with candidate ALG.APV-527 in a poster entitled " Preliminary results from a phase I dose escalation study of ALG.APV-527, a 5T4 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors demonstrate favorable safety and biological activity " on Friday, November 8. Ida Uddbäck, Senior Scientist at Alligator Bioscience, will present a poster entitled "ATOR-4066, a Neo-X-Prime bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5, induces myeloid and T-cell dependent anti-tumor activity and synergizes with PD-1 inhibition" on Saturday, November 9. Dr Karen Geboes will present data from the OPTIMIZE-1 clinical Phase 2 trial with candidate mitazalimab in the poster entitled " CD40 agonist mitazalimab combined with mFOLFIRINOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC): Updated efficacy and correlative biomarkers from the OPTIMIZE-1 trial " on Saturday, November 9.



For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

Johan Giléus, CFO

E-mail: johan.gileus@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's portfolio includes several promising drug candidates, with the CD40 agonist mitazalimab as its key asset. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime, and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out-licensed programs include AC101/HLX22, in Phase 2 development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc.

Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

