

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Encavis AG (ECV.DE), a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies, announced that Schouw & Co. has signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement for its European business operations.



Schouw & Co. will receive green eletricity from Encavis' 55 megawatt (MW) solar park Fundici, which is located in Guillena (Andalucia), a city close to Seville. The Power Purchase Agreement is expected to start in the first-half of 2025.



As per the agreement, Schouw & Co. will receive a volume of around 88 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year produced by ENCAVIS (880 GWh over 10 years), which corresponds to more than 40% of the electricity consumption of Schouw & Co.'s businesses in Europe.



