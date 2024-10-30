Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610 | ISIN: DE0007236101 | Ticker-Symbol: SIE
Xetra
30.10.24
14:16 Uhr
179,22 Euro
-1,84
-1,02 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
179,28179,3214:32
179,30179,3214:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABB
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD51,52-0,88 %
EATON CORPORATION PLC318,60-0,36 %
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE240,20-3,07 %
SIEMENS AG179,22-1,02 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.