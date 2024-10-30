

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) is up over 44% at $8.33. NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) is up over 25% at $14.23. Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is up over 20% at $98.31. AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) is up over 20% at $35.33. Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is up over 12% at $187.50. Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) is up over 12% at $45.00. Unisys Corporation (UIS) is up over 11% at $5.99. PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) is up over 10% at $21.34. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is up over 10% at $12.02. Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is up over 9% at $123.88. Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is up over 8% at $26.99. Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is up over 7% at $30.80. TMT Acquisition Corp (TMTC) is up over 7% at $10.21. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is up over 6% at $182.37. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is up over 6% at $11.35.



In the Red



Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) is down over 19% at $80.50. O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) is down over 15% at $10.50. Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) is down over 12% at $16.00. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is down over 10% at $811.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is down over 8% at $152.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is down over 8% at $15.20. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is down over 7% at $185.10. CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) is down over 7% at $9.89. Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is down over 6% at $95.00. 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is down over 6% at $14.69. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is down over 6% at $8.10.



