The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announced its participation at the 2024 edition of Electronica, where it will present the ICAPE Shop, its new online purchasing platform.

Every two years, the main players in the electronics industry gather in Munich, Germany, to take part in the Electronica trade show, the largest event dedicated to this industry. Attending since 2002, the Group will once again be taking part alongside its industrial partners, not only to discuss their joint projects, but also to seize new business opportunities. At the last event in 2022, almost 1,000 meetings took place during the exhibition week, with nearly 700 companies. For this new edition, which will take place from November 12 to 15, 2024, the aim is to go even further, and to acquire new market share, thanks in particular to the launch of the Group's new digital tool: the ICAPE Shop.

Developed over two years, the ICAPE Shop enables customers to receive a quotation in 5 minutes, with prototypes and small series deliverable in 2 days. The Group's online service guarantees fast, secure production, with data encryption and anti-fraud monitoring. This high-quality product is based on particularly strict standards and the Group's proven expertise in this sales channel. In 2023, the ICAPE Group delivered 3.5 million PCB to 70 countries through its online platform, with production possible in 2 days.

Yann Duigou, the ICAPE Group's CEO, stated: "We are proud to present the new generation of the ICAPE Shop to our partners at Electronica. We designed an even more effective solution to meet the needs of our customers, who generate over 40,000 quotations on our platform every year. With the launch of this innovation accessible 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, applying the strictest standards and supported by our teams available in all time zones, the ICAPE Group confirms its key position as a global technology expert in printed circuit boards supporting the digital transformation of the electronics industry."

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 36 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

