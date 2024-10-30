Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) a global leader in personalized e-commerce, digital software and the Internet of Things (IoT), is unveiling its new strategic roadmap to enter a new era of profitable growth.

Claranova's new strategy, "One Claranova", marks a decisive step towards an integrated group focused on operational excellence and profitability. By optimizing its assets, leveraging its international scale, fostering innovation and data, Claranova will strengthen its leadership by focusing on its core activities to create long-term value for its shareholders.

This strategic plan is based on three pillars:

Becoming a world-class operating company rather than a portfolio of activities . By creating stronger synergies between its brands, technologies and teams, Claranova is moving from the sum of its parts (Avanquest, PlanetArt, myDevices) to a unified, agile company. To this end Claranova will initiate a process with the aim of selling myDevices in the coming months. This will improve efficiency, reduce costs and unlock value.

. By creating stronger synergies between its brands, technologies and teams, Claranova is moving from the sum of its parts (Avanquest, PlanetArt, myDevices) to a unified, agile company. To this end Claranova will initiate a process with the aim of selling myDevices in the coming months. This will improve efficiency, reduce costs and unlock value. Leveraging AI and data to win and retain customers. With over 100 million active users in more than 160 countries, Claranova is ideally positioned to take advantage of AI and data mining. In particular, the Group will capitalize on unified databases, machine learning and predictive models to optimize pricing, improve product recommendations as well as customer engagement and experience.

With over 100 million active users in more than 160 countries, Claranova is ideally positioned to take advantage of AI and data mining. In particular, the Group will capitalize on unified databases, machine learning and predictive models to optimize pricing, improve product recommendations as well as customer engagement and experience. Unlocking synergies to optimize performance. Claranova will seize new growth opportunities and focus on maximizing and pooling marketing efforts (return on investment in customer acquisition, cross-selling and CRM development). By creating synergies between its platforms and brands, Claranova will improve its conversion rate and average revenue per user (ARPU).

Improved financial performance through 20271

Thanks to this new strategy, Claranova is aiming to achieve the following medium-term objectives:

Total revenues of 575 to 625 million euros, representing average annual sales growth of 5% to 8%

13% 15% EBITDA margin

Net financial debt to EBITDA below 1x

Eric Gareau, Claranova's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our new strategic roadmap marks a decisive turning point for Claranova. From a portfolio of activities, Claranova is becoming a more integrated group of international scope with an operational focus, concentrating on its key assets to consolidate its leadership. The initiation of the selling process of myDevices illustrates this shift. This transformation will unlock synergies, stimulate innovation and strengthen our financial performance. Committed to sustainable value creation, we are making operational excellence our top priority. By 2027, "One Claranova", our new strategy, will result in a new cycle of profitable growth with a significant improvement in our margins and balance sheet, to the benefit of our shareholders

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.), software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security) and the Internet of Things (IoT). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and data from over 100m active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

Important notice:

All statements other than statements of historical fact that may be included in this press release regarding future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

1 Fiscal year 2026-2027

