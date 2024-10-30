Anzeige
30.10.2024 18:43 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Oct-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
30 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               30 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      120,525 
Highest price paid per share:         136.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          131.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.2471p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,820,378 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,820,378) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      134.2471p                    120,525

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
865              131.50          08:01:30         00307859395TRLO1     XLON 
515              132.50          08:25:15         00307876037TRLO1     XLON 
370              132.50          08:25:15         00307876038TRLO1     XLON 
153              132.50          08:25:15         00307876039TRLO1     XLON 
930              132.50          08:25:15         00307876040TRLO1     XLON 
2201              132.50          08:25:17         00307876074TRLO1     XLON 
1823              133.00          08:33:52         00307883455TRLO1     XLON 
948              133.00          08:33:52         00307883456TRLO1     XLON 
1856              133.00          08:36:56         00307886152TRLO1     XLON 
1089              132.50          08:56:21         00307907533TRLO1     XLON 
707              132.50          08:56:21         00307907534TRLO1     XLON 
225              132.50          09:27:50         00307942199TRLO1     XLON 
595              132.50          09:30:20         00307945063TRLO1     XLON 
294              132.50          09:30:20         00307945064TRLO1     XLON 
197              132.50          09:31:15         00307946592TRLO1     XLON 
215              132.50          09:31:15         00307946593TRLO1     XLON 
868              132.50          09:31:41         00307947139TRLO1     XLON 
11               132.50          09:31:41         00307947140TRLO1     XLON 
1731              132.00          09:31:41         00307947141TRLO1     XLON 
658              132.00          09:32:50         00307948427TRLO1     XLON 
271              132.00          09:32:50         00307948428TRLO1     XLON 
397              132.00          09:40:02         00307957644TRLO1     XLON 
930              133.00          10:39:13         00307977377TRLO1     XLON 
1099              133.00          10:49:19         00307977639TRLO1     XLON 
937              133.00          10:49:19         00307977640TRLO1     XLON 
837              133.00          10:49:19         00307977641TRLO1     XLON 
1225              133.00          10:49:20         00307977642TRLO1     XLON 
853              133.00          10:49:20         00307977643TRLO1     XLON 
1901              132.50          10:57:28         00307977789TRLO1     XLON 
950              132.50          10:57:28         00307977790TRLO1     XLON 
1327              132.50          10:57:28         00307977791TRLO1     XLON 
826              132.50          10:57:28         00307977792TRLO1     XLON 
754              133.00          10:57:28         00307977793TRLO1     XLON 
1792              133.50          11:17:56         00307978245TRLO1     XLON 
1095              133.50          11:26:39         00307978726TRLO1     XLON 
431              133.50          11:54:33         00307979335TRLO1     XLON 
221              133.50          11:59:42         00307979447TRLO1     XLON 
222              133.50          11:59:42         00307979448TRLO1     XLON 
431              133.50          11:59:42         00307979449TRLO1     XLON 
266              135.00          12:28:24         00307980171TRLO1     XLON 
3518              135.00          12:28:24         00307980172TRLO1     XLON 
1271              135.00          12:28:24         00307980173TRLO1     XLON 
874              134.50          12:28:24         00307980174TRLO1     XLON 
873              134.50          12:28:24         00307980175TRLO1     XLON 
1803              134.00          12:28:24         00307980176TRLO1     XLON 
1805              135.00          12:38:00         00307980384TRLO1     XLON 
289              134.50          12:40:26         00307980433TRLO1     XLON 
1613              134.50          12:40:26         00307980434TRLO1     XLON 
210              134.00          12:40:27         00307980435TRLO1     XLON 
683              134.00          12:40:27         00307980436TRLO1     XLON 
941              134.00          12:42:56         00307980471TRLO1     XLON 
894              133.50          12:49:56         00307980631TRLO1     XLON 
790              133.00          12:59:57         00307980883TRLO1     XLON 
895              133.50          13:12:43         00307981220TRLO1     XLON 
55               134.00          13:17:37         00307981488TRLO1     XLON 
2840              135.00          13:28:49         00307982147TRLO1     XLON 
915              134.50          13:28:50         00307982148TRLO1     XLON 
929              134.50          13:28:58         00307982156TRLO1     XLON 
925              135.00          13:35:16         00307982622TRLO1     XLON 
186              136.00          13:41:05         00307983052TRLO1     XLON 
747              136.00          13:46:07         00307983386TRLO1     XLON 
186              136.00          13:46:07         00307983387TRLO1     XLON 
950              136.00          14:02:47         00307984463TRLO1     XLON 
914              135.50          14:16:05         00307985209TRLO1     XLON 
914              135.50          14:16:05         00307985210TRLO1     XLON 
868              135.00          14:16:05         00307985211TRLO1     XLON 
3654              135.50          14:17:02         00307985265TRLO1     XLON 
921              135.50          14:22:54         00307985578TRLO1     XLON 
924              135.50          14:26:43         00307985823TRLO1     XLON 
952              135.00          14:33:28         00307986346TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
