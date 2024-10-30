DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Oct-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 30 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 120,525 Highest price paid per share: 136.00p Lowest price paid per share: 131.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.2471p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,820,378 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,820,378) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.2471p 120,525

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 865 131.50 08:01:30 00307859395TRLO1 XLON 515 132.50 08:25:15 00307876037TRLO1 XLON 370 132.50 08:25:15 00307876038TRLO1 XLON 153 132.50 08:25:15 00307876039TRLO1 XLON 930 132.50 08:25:15 00307876040TRLO1 XLON 2201 132.50 08:25:17 00307876074TRLO1 XLON 1823 133.00 08:33:52 00307883455TRLO1 XLON 948 133.00 08:33:52 00307883456TRLO1 XLON 1856 133.00 08:36:56 00307886152TRLO1 XLON 1089 132.50 08:56:21 00307907533TRLO1 XLON 707 132.50 08:56:21 00307907534TRLO1 XLON 225 132.50 09:27:50 00307942199TRLO1 XLON 595 132.50 09:30:20 00307945063TRLO1 XLON 294 132.50 09:30:20 00307945064TRLO1 XLON 197 132.50 09:31:15 00307946592TRLO1 XLON 215 132.50 09:31:15 00307946593TRLO1 XLON 868 132.50 09:31:41 00307947139TRLO1 XLON 11 132.50 09:31:41 00307947140TRLO1 XLON 1731 132.00 09:31:41 00307947141TRLO1 XLON 658 132.00 09:32:50 00307948427TRLO1 XLON 271 132.00 09:32:50 00307948428TRLO1 XLON 397 132.00 09:40:02 00307957644TRLO1 XLON 930 133.00 10:39:13 00307977377TRLO1 XLON 1099 133.00 10:49:19 00307977639TRLO1 XLON 937 133.00 10:49:19 00307977640TRLO1 XLON 837 133.00 10:49:19 00307977641TRLO1 XLON 1225 133.00 10:49:20 00307977642TRLO1 XLON 853 133.00 10:49:20 00307977643TRLO1 XLON 1901 132.50 10:57:28 00307977789TRLO1 XLON 950 132.50 10:57:28 00307977790TRLO1 XLON 1327 132.50 10:57:28 00307977791TRLO1 XLON 826 132.50 10:57:28 00307977792TRLO1 XLON 754 133.00 10:57:28 00307977793TRLO1 XLON 1792 133.50 11:17:56 00307978245TRLO1 XLON 1095 133.50 11:26:39 00307978726TRLO1 XLON 431 133.50 11:54:33 00307979335TRLO1 XLON 221 133.50 11:59:42 00307979447TRLO1 XLON 222 133.50 11:59:42 00307979448TRLO1 XLON 431 133.50 11:59:42 00307979449TRLO1 XLON 266 135.00 12:28:24 00307980171TRLO1 XLON 3518 135.00 12:28:24 00307980172TRLO1 XLON 1271 135.00 12:28:24 00307980173TRLO1 XLON 874 134.50 12:28:24 00307980174TRLO1 XLON 873 134.50 12:28:24 00307980175TRLO1 XLON 1803 134.00 12:28:24 00307980176TRLO1 XLON 1805 135.00 12:38:00 00307980384TRLO1 XLON 289 134.50 12:40:26 00307980433TRLO1 XLON 1613 134.50 12:40:26 00307980434TRLO1 XLON 210 134.00 12:40:27 00307980435TRLO1 XLON 683 134.00 12:40:27 00307980436TRLO1 XLON 941 134.00 12:42:56 00307980471TRLO1 XLON 894 133.50 12:49:56 00307980631TRLO1 XLON 790 133.00 12:59:57 00307980883TRLO1 XLON 895 133.50 13:12:43 00307981220TRLO1 XLON 55 134.00 13:17:37 00307981488TRLO1 XLON 2840 135.00 13:28:49 00307982147TRLO1 XLON 915 134.50 13:28:50 00307982148TRLO1 XLON 929 134.50 13:28:58 00307982156TRLO1 XLON 925 135.00 13:35:16 00307982622TRLO1 XLON 186 136.00 13:41:05 00307983052TRLO1 XLON 747 136.00 13:46:07 00307983386TRLO1 XLON 186 136.00 13:46:07 00307983387TRLO1 XLON 950 136.00 14:02:47 00307984463TRLO1 XLON 914 135.50 14:16:05 00307985209TRLO1 XLON 914 135.50 14:16:05 00307985210TRLO1 XLON 868 135.00 14:16:05 00307985211TRLO1 XLON 3654 135.50 14:17:02 00307985265TRLO1 XLON 921 135.50 14:22:54 00307985578TRLO1 XLON 924 135.50 14:26:43 00307985823TRLO1 XLON 952 135.00 14:33:28 00307986346TRLO1 XLON

