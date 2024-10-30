Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Pluto Ventures Inc. ("Pluto" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol PLTO following the recent filing of a non-offering prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Pluto is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's current principal project is the Dardanelle Project, which covers an area of 1,434 hectares located 23 kilometers east of Terrace, British Columbia. Pluto has the right to earn a 100% interest in the property, subject to net smelter returns, by meeting prescribed exploration spending of $2 million and other specific payments.

"BC continues to be an attractive jurisdiction for mining exploration," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish Pluto success with its exploration program and welcome the Company to the CSE."

Lawrence Tsang, President and CEO of Pluto, commented: "We are excited to reach the milestone of a public listing on the CSE. Pluto's seasoned management team is focused on the growth of the company. We look forward to working with the CSE to add long-term value to our shareholders."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228389

