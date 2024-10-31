Avolta AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Avolta marks its 7th consecutive quarter of strong growth in Q3, as it continues to successfully execute its Destination 2027 strategy. The company confirms its medium-term targets and will cancel approximately 6.1 million treasury shares (4% of issued share capital) in 2024 in line with its reinforced shareholder focused capital allocation policy.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta, stated: "We are very pleased with our strong trading performance over the peak summer months which underscores our confidence in Avolta's outlook for 2024 and the years beyond in line with our Destination 2027 strategy.
9M24 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9M consolidated turnover reached CHF 10,371 million with CORE turnover of CHF 10,172 million, up +6.6% on an organic basis. For Q3, CORE turnover grew +5.7% organic and +4.4% reported.
Avolta's 9M CORE EBITDA came in at CHF 1,012 million with an EBITDA margin of 9.9%, +40bps YoY. For Q3, the EBITDA margin was 11.6%, up +60bps YoY driven by commercial performance and productivity increases.
9M24 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Avolta's key strategic growth projects are advancing as planned. Strengthening its local partnership with Mass Transit Railway (MTR) in Hong Kong, the company has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Free Duty at an accretive multiple, extending its presence to six locations, reaching an additional 150 million travelers, and significantly expanding its footprint in Hong Kong. This regional acquisition, which is subject to customary conditions precedent to closing, accelerates the execution of Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy in the APAC region, driving continuous revenue growth with attractive margins.
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE Q3 2024
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION
MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK
Capitalizing on its integrated and transformed platform and in line with its Destination 2027 strategy, Avolta has a clear focus to deliver organic growth, EBITDA margin expansion and higher EFCF conversion, and clear commitment to drive shareholder value.
1Without Argentinean effect, 9M Like-for-Like Growth vs 2023 would be 8.0%
For further information:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2019539
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2019539 31-Oct-2024 CET/CEST