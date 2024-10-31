R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group publishes capital expenditures plans and updates FCF guidance accordingly
31 October 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN), on occasion of its first Capital Markets Day in Zurich, Switzerland, informs about an update on strategic initiatives, the progress on the integration of Kyte Powertech, combined financials and an insight into growth drivers.
As part of the combined business plan, R&S Group expects to reach net sales between CHF 280 - 290 million for full-year (FY) 2024, corresponding to organic growth of above 12% in line with the guidance and including four months of Kyte Powertech, with an EBIT margin of around 20%. Mid-term, net sales are expected to grow organically around 12% at constant currency exchange rates and the EBIT margin to remain around 20%.
The Group updates its guidance for free cash flow (FCF) to above 12% for FY 2024 and to a range of 10-12% until FY 2027, from mid-teens double-digit, due to capacity expansion at its manufacturing sites. As such, the Board of Directors on 30 October 2024 endorsed investment plans of around CHF 25 million each for 2025 and 2026 mainly for capacity expansion for power transformers, cast resin transformers as well as for Kyte Powertech. In percent of net sales, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of 5-6%, up from 2-3% on a normalized basis.
R&S Group also informs about the 99% conversion of its redeemable warrants into RSGN registered shares until 30 October 2024. As a result, the number of shares outstanding currently amounts to 37,226,128 and the free float has increased to 76%.
Event
Webcast
Presentation
Contact
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com.
Additional features:
File: R&S Group publishes capital expenditures plans and updates FCF guidance accordingly
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R&S Group Holding AG
|Zentrum Staldenbach 3
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@the-rsgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.the-rsgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2019423
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2019423 31-Oct-2024 CET/CEST