Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
Frankfurt
31.10.24
08:05 Uhr
1,195 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,29008:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2024 07:10 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB "Akola Group": AB Akola Group receives permission to acquire Latvian grain exporter

SIA Linas Agro, an indirectly controlled company of AB Akola Group, has received approval from the Competition Council of the Republic of Latvia to acquire the Latvian company SIA Elagro Trade.

SIA Elagro Trade is one of Latvia's leading grain, seed, crop protection, and fertilizer businesses, operating since 2010 with more than 15% of the total Latvian grain market. The company's grain intake stations and regional offices are in all regions of Latvia.

"Our optimistic forecast has come true - we were expecting the decision of the Competition Council of the Republic of Latvia at the end of October. There is a strong likelihood that the acquisition will be completed within this calendar year," says Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group.

Over the last two years, the subsidiaries of Akola Group have been working to strengthen their position in Latvia, where the group has been operating since 2003. Seed production company SIA Dotnuva Seeds is rapidly building a seed factory in Iecava, Latvia, which should be operational by mid-2025.

About AB Akola Group

AB Akola Group owns a leading agricultural and food production group in the Baltics, employing 4.9 thousand people. The group operates along the entire food production chain from farm to fork, producing, handling and marketing agricultural and food products, as well as supplying goods and services to farmers. The Group's financial year starts in July and its consolidated revenue for the last financial year was above €1.5 billion.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail: m.sileika@akolagroup.lt (mailto:m.sileika@akolagroup.lt)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.