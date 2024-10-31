

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, Wednesday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 60.3 million euros for the 9-month period, lower than 93.4 million euros in the comparable period last year.



Net profit declined to 52.9 million euros or 0.47 euros per share from 83.5 million euros or 0.74 euros per share a year ago.



Revenue for the period dropped 2 percent to 406.4 million euros from 415.7 million euros in the previous year.



Order intake increased 1 percent to 439.5 million euros from 436.2 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, Aixtron continues to expect full-year revenue to be in the range of 620 million euros to 660 million euros.



For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected between 215 million euros and 255 million euros.



