

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN), a British medical equipment maker, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue for the third-quarter, helped by increased revenue from all business units.



For the three-month period to September 28, the company registered revenue of $1.412 billion, higher than $1.357 billion, recorded for the same period last year.



Revenue from Advanced Wound Management improved to $422 million from previous year's $396 million.



Revenue from the company's total established markets stood at $1.162 billion as against 1.104 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, Deepak Nath, CEO of Smith & Nephew, said: 'We continue to deliver on longer term growth drivers, including robotics adoption and product innovation, as well as improving productivity. While the revised outlook reflects the headwinds across our surgical businesses in China, we remain convinced that our transformation to a higher growth company, with the ability to drive operating leverage through to the bottom line, is on the right course.'



For the full year, the company now expects underlying revenue growth of around 4.5 percent against previously projected 5 percent to 6 percent, primarily due to the impact of China headwinds.



For the full-year 2025, citing uncertainty around ongoing China headwinds, the company now expect to expand its trading profit margin significantly in the range of 19 percent to 20 percent.



