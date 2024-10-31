

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Romania S.A, a unit of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) and Digi Romania S.A have on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Greece-headquartered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) in relation to potentially acquiring separate parts of its 100-percent subsidiary Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A.



Under the terms of the MoU, Vodafone could potentially acquire the company, including a significant proportion of its assets, while Digi could also acquire certain assets of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications.



The parties still need to complete detailed due diligence, and discussions remain at an early stage. The company has clarified that there is no certainty that a transaction would be agreed.



