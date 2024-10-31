

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L), a designer and maker of products for the aerospace, defense, space, and other markets, announced on Thursday that it expects annual results in line with the market expectations.



The company noted that its manufacturing output has reached planned customer volume and quality requirements following strong order flow from SpaceX.



'The cadence of orders we enjoyed was to support new gateway link rollouts, in line with the growth of the Starlink constellation, and to retrofit the existing gateway links in the field with E-band Solid State Power Amplifiers to increase bandwidth and lower latency in the system. Consequently, we anticipate H1 to be stronger than H2, as the retrofit completes, and we revert back to supporting the extension of the network,' the company said.



Filtronic will release its first-half earnings report on February 4, 2025.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News