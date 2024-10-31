Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Advances Technologies, Achieves Commercial Successes In Transition to Next-Generation Products in Key Global Markets

Stellantis Advances Technologies, Achieves Commercial Successes In Transition to Next-Generation Products in Key Global Markets

FIAT is the leader in South America with 14.5% market share and the No. 1 selling brand in Brazil, Italy, Turkey and Algeria

The Fiat 500e is the European leader in A-segment BEVs with a 45% market share; the Peugeot E-208 is the leader in B-segment BEVs in Europe

Stellantis Pro One holds the No. 1 position in commercial vehicles in Europe and South America; remains in top spot in European BEV share with 32.8%

AMSTERDAM, October 31, 2024 - In the midst of this extraordinary transition year, Stellantis' stable of 14 iconic brands continues to cultivate their customer-focused products and mobility technologies, achieving key milestones as customers continue to choose Stellantis products around the world.

The heart of the Company's transformation is its ongoing global blitz of introductions based on new platforms, with approximately 20 new products expected this year.

New Multi-energy, Flexible Platforms Hitting the Roads

The lineup of 2024 launches includes the first products built on the new, multi-energy STLA platforms:

The Peugeot 3008 and 5008 available now, and Opel Grandland (coming soon!) on STLA Medium

The Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S to launch soon on the STLA Large platform

The Citroën C3 Aircross and Basalt, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda based on the Smart Car platform





The Company will soon announce details of STLA Frame, the third of four all-new multi-energy platforms revealed during EV Day in 2021.

Product Blitz Ongoing: Successful and Upcoming Launches

Several new products have already reached the streets this year or are available to order, including:

Ram Light Duty retail U.S. sales increased 11% Q3 2024 over Q2 2024 with the new 2025 Ram 1500 sales up 66% for the same period.

The all-new Peugeot 3008 is off to a strong start with approximately 75,000 orders at a 25% BEV mix.

Orders for the all-new Citroën C3 with a new Hybrid version, which began shipping in September, totaled more than 50,000 with the ë-C3 version reaching more than 25,000 orders. The brand also introduced Basalt in India and South America.

The all-new Junior brings Alfa Romeo sportiness and best-in-class driving dynamics back into the hotly contested B-segment in the European market and is offered with the widest powertrain line-up in its category to meet all customer requirements. Junior already has more than 10,000 orders.

Stellantis' renewed Pro One van lineup from Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall is on the road with 12 models across all segments with second-generation electrification (battery-electric and fuel cell-electric vehicles) and full connectivity for vans and pickups.

Leapmotor International, the Stellantis-led joint venture with Leapmotor, distributed the first 1,200 Leapmotor T03 (A-segment) and C10 (D-SUV) to dealers across Europe. The all-electric offer expands in 2025 with the introduction of the B10, its first global C-SUV, and introduction of range-extended EV technology on C10.

Commercial Highlights Driving Transitional Year

U.S. dealer inventory level was reduced by over 80 thousand units at October 30, 2024, from June 30, 2024, and is on track to reach our previously communicated 100 thousand unit reduction target by November 30, 2024.

Stellantis brands continue their domination of the plug-in hybrid category in the U.S. with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Hornet R/T holding four of the top five spots for best-selling plug-in hybrids, representing 45% of market share on PHEV through August 2024.

Stellantis Pro One is the light commercial vehicle leader in Europe through the first three quarters of 2024 with a share of 29%, leading in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, and in South America with more than 32% share. In BEVs, Pro One holds the top spot in European BEV share with 32.8%.

Jeep sales in Europe topped 100,000 units this year through September, a 3.5% year-over-year increase. In Q3, Wagoneer sales rose 79% year-to-date. Avenger is the best-selling SUV in Italy (4.5% share) and third in France and Netherlands year-to-date August.

The Fiat 500e is the leader in A-segment BEVs with a 45% market share; the Peugeot e-208 is the leader in B-segment BEVs.

The Fiat Panda is the most sold car in the A-segment in Europe, with sales surpassing 100,000 units in 2024.

The Jeep Commander has been best-selling seven-seater SUV in Brazil since 2021. Sales of Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass and Jeep Commander models, all produced in country, have now reached 1 million.





