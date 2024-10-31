Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ63 | ISIN: BMG0702P1086 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BW
Tradegate
31.10.24
08:05 Uhr
1,920 Euro
-0,010
-0,52 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BW ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BW ENERGY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9021,93012:19
1,9081,92212:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2024 07:36 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BW Energy Limited: Final agreements signed for Niosi and Guduma Marin Exploration Blocks Offshore Gabon

BW Energy: Final agreements signed for Niosi and Guduma Marin Exploration Blocks Offshore Gabon


BW Energy is pleased to announce its signing of production sharing contracts (PSCs) for the exploration blocks Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin (formerly named G12-13 and H12-13) with Gabon's Petroleum Minister and Minister of Economy. BW Energy holds 37.5% working interest and is the operator of the blocks, which significantly expands the resource base for infrastructure-led exploration in Gabon.


The blocks are adjacent to BW Energy's Dussafu Marin licence offshore southern Gabon, covering a combined area of 4,918 km2.


"Most of the Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin acreage is within tie-back distance to existing infrastructure, enabling fast-track, low-cost development of future discoveries. We have proven our ability to create significant value in the Dussafu licence, where we are close to completing the first phase of Hibiscus / Ruche to bring production to nameplate capacity of 40,000 barrels per day. These licence awards further underpin BW Energy's commitment to Gabon and clear ambition of growing production and cash flow generation," said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.


VAALCO Energy (37.5%) and Panoro Energy (25%) are non-operating joint venture partners in the PSCs, which have an eight-year exploration period with option to extend for two additional years. The partners have committed to drilling one well on Niosi Marin during the exploration period and intend to carry out a 3D seismic acquisition campaign.


The consortium is uniquely positioned with BW Energy and Panoro Energy as joint venture partners in the Dussafu PSC, and with VAALCO Energy as the operator of the adjacent Etame PSC. Together, the partners will jointly implement safe, efficient, and cost-effective operations whilst leveraging subsurface and production learnings from Dussafu and Etame to accelerate value creation.

For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy, +33.7.81.11.41.16

ir@bwenergy.no


About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration Licence 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.