Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that it has received a receipt for the Company's final long form prospectus dated October 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 6,297,393 units of the Company ("Units") issuable for no additional consideration on the automatic exercise of 6,297,393 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") issued by the Company between April 2, 2024 to July 31, 2024. The Company also announces that it received the conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on October 22, 2024 to list (the "Listing"), subject to customary conditions.

In accordance with the terms of the certificates representing the Special Warrants, each Special Warrant automatically converted into a Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") on filing and being receipted for the Prospectus and receipt of conditional acceptance for the Listing.

Each Warrant is exercisable for one Share at a price of $1.00 per Share and is exercisable until the date that is 24 months from the Listing of the Shares on the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Silver47 wholly owns three exploration projects: Silver47's flagship Red Mountain VMS silver-zinc-lead-copper-gold project located in central Alaska, USA; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-lead-copper project located in southern British Columbia; and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc Project located in the Yukon Territory. Silver47 has received conditional acceptance from the TSXV for the Listing of its Shares and intends to complete the Listing under the ticker symbol AGA. For more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements relating to the issuance of securities and their characteristics described herein, approval of the Company's Listing application, or other similar expressions, all statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the securities herein. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; the satisfaction of the conditions imposed by the TSXV on the Listing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; regulatory risks; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the Prospectus filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-Looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

