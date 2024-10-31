Nextech3D.ai Attends High Point Fall Market 'The Largest Furniture Market Globally' To Showcase It's 3D Modeling and AI Photography

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading provider of advanced 3D modeling and AI-driven photography solutions, is pleased to announce its attendance at the High Point Fall Market, held from October 26-30, 2024. Known as one of the premier trade shows for the furniture industry, the High Point Market has provided Nextech3D.ai with a strategic platform to engage with some of the largest furniture brands and manufacturers in the world, opening doors for innovative partnerships and market expansion.

During the event, Nextech3D.ai Head of Sales Mady Wymsa held key meetings with top executives from leading brands and manufacturers, discussing tailored 3D modeling and AI solutions designed to enhance the digital presence and consumer engagement strategies of furniture companies. With a unique blend of high-resolution 3D modeling and AI-enhanced photography, Nextech3D.ai's technology allows furniture brands to offer customers a more interactive and immersive shopping experience. Once integrated 3D/AI aims to boost online sales conversions, minimize return rates, and enhance overall brand loyalty.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in the furniture industry," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Our solutions empower furniture brands to visualize their products with unprecedented detail and realism, elevating the online shopping experience and setting new standards in the industry. Our discussions with major furniture brands at the High Point Market underscore the growing demand for our advanced 3D modeling and AI photography technologies, and we look forward to forging new partnerships."

Nextech3D.ai continues to drive forward with its mission of transforming how products are visualized online. The company anticipates that these new relationships will not only expand its market presence in the furniture sector but also pave the way for future advancements and applications of 3D and AI technologies across various industries.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a technology innovator specializing in 3D modeling, AR solutions, and AI-enhanced photography, with applications across e-commerce, retail, and industrial sectors. Through its proprietary technology, Nextech3D.ai is redefining how products are visualized online, providing businesses with powerful tools to create a more engaging and immersive digital experience for their customers.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

