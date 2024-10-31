Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: 853219 | ISIN: JP3788600009
Hitachi Digital Services, with Valtech, Announces Partnership with Mitchells & Butlers to Transform its Digital Business and Enhance Growth

Hitachi Digital Services to serve as a full-service digital transformation partner to create more customized offerings for the guests of Mitchells & Butlers

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Digital Services, the digital consultancy and technology services subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a new, two-year digital strategic partnership with Mitchells & Butlers to manage all digital commerce and guest engagement across its 17 High Street Brands.

Hitachi Digital Services logo

Operating over 1,700 pubs, bars and restaurants across the UK, Mitchells & Butlers is a leading UK hospitality company. Continuing its digital transformation, the partnership will help Mitchells & Butlers to grow its digital business and instill an agile culture built around innovation.

As a full-service digital transformation partner, Hitachi Digital Services has partnered with a digital experience innovator, Valtech, to facilitate customer interactions across mobile, web, order and pay at table, home delivery and personalized guest engagement. This holistic approach will provide efficiencies while enhancing the guest engagement across all channels, enabling new revenue streams for Mitchells & Butlers with the ability to quickly launch new digital features/business opportunities to meet industry trends.

"As a long-standing IT and OT partner, we are thrilled to embark on another exciting digital journey with Mitchells & Butlers," said Hitachi Digital Services CEO, Roger Lvin, "This collaboration represents a powerful union of our strengths and capabilities, and this agreement will provide Mitchells & Butlers with a strong digital foundation, create more customized offerings for their guests, and help them continue to grow their revenue beyond market performance."

"This partnership aligns with our vision and values. Our passion for excellence and unyielding innovation aims to ensure Mitchells & Butlers pubs and restaurants are the venues of choice, whatever the occasion" said Mitchells & Butlers Digital Director, Richard Whitehouse. "Together with Hitachi Digital Services and its partner Valtech, we look forward to creating exceptional digital experiences for our guests."

"We're so excited to join an industry leader like Mitchells & Butlers who has the foresight to build a digital platform that will help them today and continue to build for tomorrow," said Valtech SVP Europe and Managing Director - U.K Henri Petitit, Valtech, a leading digital experience innovator. "With Hitachi Digital Services foundational data, development expertise and our headless commerce capabilities, we're able to provide a complete end to end value stream solution and one stop partnership and we can't wait to see where this takes us."

About Hitachi Digital Services
Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is an edge-to-core digital consultancy and technology services provider helping organizations realize the full potential of AI-driven digital transformation. Through a technology-unified operating model for cloud, data and IoT, Hitachi Digital Services' end-to-end value creation for clients is established through innovation in digital engineering, implementation services, products and solutions. Built on Hitachi Group's more than 110 years of innovation across industries, Hitachi Digital Services helps to improve people's lives today and build a sustainable society tomorrow. To learn more, visit https://hitachids.com.

About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs. Its portfolio of brands and formats includes Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Ember Inns, and Ego Restaurants. In addition, it operates Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany. Further details are available at www.mbplc.com and supporting photography can be downloaded at www.mbplc.com/imagelibrary.

About Valtech
Valtech, the global leader in Experience Innovation, exists to unlock a better way to experience the world. By delivering sustainable, human-centric digital solutions that prepare businesses for the future, we empower brands to leapfrog the competition and surpass best practices. Our 8,000-strong team in 24 countries crafts intelligent, personalized experiences that blend crafts, categories, and cultures. At the intersection of data, AI, creativity, and technology, we touch lives, grow businesses and unlock value in a digitally accelerated world. Our clients include the world's best-known brands, such as L'Oreal, LVMH, Mars, P&G, Volkswagen, Dolby, Santander and BBC. See our work at Valtech.com.

Contacts:
Hitachi Digital Services, Menaka Thillaiampalam, Chief Marketing Officer, Menaka.Thillaiampalam@hitachids.com

HAVAS Red, Melanie Klausner, Executive Vice President, Melanie.Klausner@havasred.com

Mitchells & Butlers logo

Customers and staff at Mitchells & Butlers both seek to benefit from efficiencies found while incorporating new digital solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374768/HDS_Digital_InspireGray_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545131/MitchellsButlers_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545132/Vintage_Inn_65.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hitachi-digital-services-with-valtech-announces-partnership-with-mitchells--butlers-to-transform-its-digital-business-and-enhance-growth-302292917.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
