NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) (Paris:NHOA) announces that today, co-founder Carlalberto Guglielminotti submitted his resignation from his position as Group CEO and from all operational roles and corporate offices held within the NHOA Group. Guglielminotti will remain in office until 30 November 2024. In this new chapter of its history, the Group will continue to thrive, out of the equity capital markets, under the leadership of TCC and its chairman, Nelson Chang, along with the CEOs of NHOA Energy, Atlante, and Free2move eSolutions, Giuseppe Artizzu, Stefano Terranova, and Mathilde Lheureux.

Carlalberto Guglielminotti departs following the transformative efforts of both himself and the NHOA team, who together elevated NHOA Group from a spin-off of the Politecnico di Torino and Milan to one of the global leaders in the energy transition: a frontrunner worldwide in energy storage with NHOA Energy, in electric mobility across Europe and the United States with Free2move eSolutions, and in Southern Europe with fastcharging network for electric vehicles through Atlante.

Rooted in the values of diversity and inclusion, as well as physical and mental wellbeing of employees, Guglielminotti and NHOA team have also established one of Europe's most advanced corporate wellbeing programs within NHOA, the NHOA Élite Program. This program provides NHOA's 600 employees, representing 42 nationalities in 5 continents and a management team comprising 60% women, with the resources to harmonize professional and personal wellbeing.

Carlalberto Guglielminotti commented: "After nearly 12 years, my journey with NHOA comes to an end like a dream come true. I leave behind a strong and resilient group that has grown exponentially over the years, a development that would not have been possible without our people, our investors who believed in us, and above all, our majority shareholder, TCC. Over the past three years, TCC has provided unprecedented financial and industrial resources in NHOA's history. Thanks to TCC, NHOA has finally taken a significant leap forward, increasing its business tenfold and surpassing €270 million in revenue last year. Delisting from the stock exchange will finally allow NHOA to access the full range of TCC's strategic, industrial and financial resources, that will propel NHOA even further along the path of the global energy transition. This sense of stability and strength brings that dream, which began in 2013, to life. It also marks the completion of my role, allowing me to make this personal choice to finally look toward new horizons ahead

