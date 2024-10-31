Regulatory News:

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Exclusive Networks SA (Paris:EXN) was held on October 31, 2024, under the chairmanship of Mr. Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, duly appointed by the Board of Directors, at the Company's registered office, 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Boulogne-Billancourt, 92100, France and was broadcasted live, both in French and in English. The General Shareholders' Meeting gathered a large quorum of 88.78 %.

The shareholders approved the resolution relating to the Exceptional Distribution of a total amount of EUR 484,935,812.94 allocated with priority to "Other Reserves" until depletion (i.e., EUR 53,676,521.01 corresponding to circa EUR 0.59 per share on the basis of 91,670,286 shares making up the share capital as at June 30,2024) and the residual amount to "Share Premium" (i.e., EUR 431,259,291.93 corresponding to circa EUR 4.70 per share on the basis of 91,670,286 shares making up the share capital as at June 30, 2024).

The voting results and the Ordinary General Meeting webcast will be available on the Company's website https://ir.exclusive-networks.com/agm/ordinary-general-meeting/ in the coming days.

As described in the press release issued by the Company on July 24, 2024, the Exceptional Distribution will be paid after the satisfaction of the condition precedents linked to the regulatory approvals in connection with the acquisition of Exclusive Networks SA by a consortium composed of Clayton Dubilier Rice and Everest UK Holdco.

Subject to the completion of the condition precedents, the ex-date and payment of the Exceptional Distribution will be set before the date of completion of the block acquisition and the filing of the tender offer to be initiated by the consortium.

