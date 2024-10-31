Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
31.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,510 Euro
-0,070
-4,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
31.10.2024 18:34 Uhr
148 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Oct-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
31 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               31 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,000 
Highest price paid per share:         132.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.5790p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,695,378 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,695,378) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      130.5790p                    125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
848              131.50          10:41:12         00308149989TRLO1     XLON 
848              131.50          10:41:12         00308149990TRLO1     XLON 
552              131.00          11:05:00         00308150893TRLO1     XLON 
92               131.00          11:26:58         00308152345TRLO1     XLON 
513              131.00          11:26:58         00308152346TRLO1     XLON 
923              131.00          11:34:54         00308152598TRLO1     XLON 
817              131.00          11:41:42         00308152825TRLO1     XLON 
109              131.00          11:41:42         00308152826TRLO1     XLON 
230              131.00          11:53:27         00308153365TRLO1     XLON 
781              132.50          11:53:46         00308153411TRLO1     XLON 
134              132.50          12:02:10         00308153713TRLO1     XLON 
2772              132.50          12:05:27         00308153832TRLO1     XLON 
2628              132.50          12:05:27         00308153833TRLO1     XLON 
400              132.00          12:25:29         00308154759TRLO1     XLON 
2325              132.00          12:25:29         00308154760TRLO1     XLON 
908              132.00          12:25:29         00308154761TRLO1     XLON 
908              132.00          12:25:29         00308154763TRLO1     XLON 
909              132.00          12:25:29         00308154762TRLO1     XLON 
902              131.50          13:09:38         00308156832TRLO1     XLON 
855              131.50          13:09:38         00308156833TRLO1     XLON 
1700              131.50          13:09:51         00308156859TRLO1     XLON 
37               131.50          13:09:51         00308156860TRLO1     XLON 
622              131.50          13:09:51         00308156861TRLO1     XLON 
1738              131.50          13:09:51         00308156862TRLO1     XLON 
869              131.50          13:09:51         00308156863TRLO1     XLON 
1384              132.00          13:30:04         00308158509TRLO1     XLON 
948              132.00          13:32:00         00308158672TRLO1     XLON 
1739              131.50          13:33:31         00308159014TRLO1     XLON 
870              131.50          13:33:31         00308159013TRLO1     XLON 
912              131.00          13:33:31         00308159015TRLO1     XLON 
913              130.50          13:50:15         00308160494TRLO1     XLON 
912              130.50          13:50:15         00308160496TRLO1     XLON 
912              130.50          13:50:15         00308160498TRLO1     XLON 
912              130.50          13:50:15         00308160499TRLO1     XLON 
912              130.50          13:50:15         00308160500TRLO1     XLON 
913              130.50          13:50:15         00308160495TRLO1     XLON 
912              130.50          13:50:15         00308160497TRLO1     XLON 
2701              130.00          14:06:30         00308162450TRLO1     XLON 
900              130.00          14:06:30         00308162452TRLO1     XLON 
901              130.00          14:06:30         00308162451TRLO1     XLON 
900              130.00          14:06:30         00308162453TRLO1     XLON 
850              129.50          14:06:30         00308162454TRLO1     XLON 
346              129.00          14:06:34         00308162472TRLO1     XLON 
504              129.00          14:06:34         00308162473TRLO1     XLON 
64               129.00          14:07:32         00308162597TRLO1     XLON 
787              129.00          14:07:33         00308162599TRLO1     XLON 
94               129.00          14:08:48         00308162794TRLO1     XLON 
807              129.00          14:08:48         00308162795TRLO1     XLON 
45               129.00          14:08:48         00308162796TRLO1     XLON 
1245              132.00          14:19:04         00308164013TRLO1     XLON 
709              131.50          14:20:09         00308164132TRLO1     XLON 
1700              131.50          14:20:09         00308164133TRLO1     XLON 
329              131.50          14:20:09         00308164134TRLO1     XLON 
1826              131.50          14:20:09         00308164135TRLO1     XLON 
850              131.50          14:21:03         00308164227TRLO1     XLON 
850              131.50          14:21:03         00308164228TRLO1     XLON 
903              131.00          14:22:13         00308164334TRLO1     XLON 
902              131.00          14:22:13         00308164335TRLO1     XLON 
889              130.50          14:26:23         00308164830TRLO1     XLON 
876              130.00          14:33:21         00308165578TRLO1     XLON 
862              130.00          14:33:21         00308165579TRLO1     XLON 
897              129.50          14:34:54         00308165811TRLO1     XLON 
896              129.50          14:34:54         00308165812TRLO1     XLON 
891              129.50          14:34:54         00308165813TRLO1     XLON 
894              129.50          14:35:07         00308165848TRLO1     XLON 
1699              129.50          14:51:11         00308168159TRLO1     XLON 
1972              129.50          14:51:14         00308168160TRLO1     XLON 
486              129.50          14:51:14         00308168163TRLO1     XLON 
295              129.50          14:51:14         00308168164TRLO1     XLON 
28               129.50          14:51:14         00308168161TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 13:02 ET (17:02 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1829              129.50          14:51:14         00308168162TRLO1     XLON 
924              129.00          14:58:20         00308168770TRLO1     XLON 
923              129.00          14:58:20         00308168772TRLO1     XLON 
924              129.00          14:58:20         00308168771TRLO1     XLON 
863              129.00          14:58:27         00308168778TRLO1     XLON 
870              128.50          14:58:28         00308168779TRLO1     XLON 
868              128.50          14:58:28         00308168780TRLO1     XLON 
903              128.50          15:01:45         00308169127TRLO1     XLON 
903              128.50          15:01:45         00308169128TRLO1     XLON 
904              128.50          15:01:45         00308169129TRLO1     XLON 
870              128.50          15:02:52         00308169236TRLO1     XLON 
870              128.50          15:02:52         00308169237TRLO1     XLON 
870              128.50          15:02:52         00308169238TRLO1     XLON 
871              128.50          15:02:52         00308169239TRLO1     XLON 
1843              128.50          15:03:36         00308169281TRLO1     XLON 
881              128.00          15:03:55         00308169317TRLO1     XLON 
881              128.00          15:03:55         00308169318TRLO1     XLON 
930              128.00          15:03:55         00308169316TRLO1     XLON 
886              128.50          15:07:14         00308169644TRLO1     XLON 
899              128.50          15:07:14         00308169645TRLO1     XLON 
853              128.50          15:08:28         00308169802TRLO1     XLON 
678              128.50          15:10:53         00308170029TRLO1     XLON 
247              128.50          15:10:53         00308170030TRLO1     XLON 
931              128.00          15:12:05         00308170197TRLO1     XLON 
432              128.00          15:12:05         00308170198TRLO1     XLON 
499              128.00          15:12:05         00308170199TRLO1     XLON 
384              129.00          15:43:56         00308172367TRLO1     XLON 
82               130.50          16:01:26         00308173343TRLO1     XLON 
2000              130.50          16:01:28         00308173344TRLO1     XLON 
46               131.00          16:01:28         00308173345TRLO1     XLON 
4638              131.00          16:01:43         00308173352TRLO1     XLON 
1700              131.00          16:01:43         00308173353TRLO1     XLON 
1700              131.00          16:01:43         00308173354TRLO1     XLON 
1063              131.00          16:01:43         00308173355TRLO1     XLON 
131              131.50          16:03:59         00308173449TRLO1     XLON 
5               131.50          16:03:59         00308173450TRLO1     XLON 
1               131.50          16:03:59         00308173451TRLO1     XLON 
1855              131.00          16:04:01         00308173452TRLO1     XLON 
4638              131.00          16:04:01         00308173453TRLO1     XLON 
914              131.00          16:04:01         00308173454TRLO1     XLON 
897              131.50          16:04:25         00308173463TRLO1     XLON 
896              131.50          16:04:25         00308173464TRLO1     XLON 
897              131.50          16:04:25         00308173465TRLO1     XLON 
1799              131.50          16:05:45         00308173546TRLO1     XLON 
899              131.00          16:06:31         00308173656TRLO1     XLON 
849              131.00          16:06:31         00308173655TRLO1     XLON 
1437              131.50          16:22:14         00308174673TRLO1     XLON 
911              131.50          16:22:53         00308174724TRLO1     XLON 
3486              131.50          16:22:53         00308174725TRLO1     XLON 
2638              131.50          16:22:53         00308174726TRLO1     XLON 
739              131.50          16:22:53         00308174727TRLO1     XLON 
364              131.50          16:22:53         00308174728TRLO1     XLON 
126              132.00          16:23:16         00308174745TRLO1     XLON 
513              132.00          16:23:16         00308174746TRLO1     XLON 
481              131.50          16:24:11         00308174781TRLO1     XLON 
416              131.50          16:24:11         00308174783TRLO1     XLON 
586              131.50          16:24:11         00308174782TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  356429 
EQS News ID:  2020395 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2020395&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 13:02 ET (17:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
