Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 22:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STEYR Plus Wins 'Bio Intelligent' Design Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / CNH brand, STEYR, has earned yet another accolade with a BIG SEE Product Design Award presented at a ceremony in Slovenia, one of STEYR's key markets, with the Plus 80-117hp tractors.

Launched less than 12 months ago, the five Plus models are the first in the STEYR line to receive striking new styling created by a team led by David Wilkie. The latest in the string of design prizes earned by the Plus, the Product Design Award is part of BIG SEE, a south-eastern Europe initiative that began in the early 2000s and seeks to 'become the global springboard for a responsible, Bio Intelligent Generation' in South East Europe - hence BIG SEE.

The four-cylinder Plus tractors, all featuring FPT engines that meet stringent Stage V emissions regulations while helping users keep fuel consumption low, replace the Kompakt series, and STEYR aims to emulate their success as some of the most popular tractors in Slovenia and many neighbouring countries in central Europe. The Plus range blends fresh styling with innovative technology designed to help maximise efficiency and minimise environmental impact.

A new integral high-performance lighting package eases operator strain and ensures safety for the driver and others around the tractor. In the restyled cab, a full suite of precision farming technology, including S-Guide steering automation and S-Fleet telematics, is available for the first time at this power level, automating key functions to minimise driver fatigue and maximise fuel efficiency.

"STEYR Plus has won multiple awards since its introduction, and we are delighted to add this one to its collection," said David Schimpelsberger, business manager at STEYR Traktoren. "STEYR has long been known for the style of its tractors, an integral part of a design package that includes product quality and technical features at all power levels. It is really pleasing to see this recognised once more in one of STEYR's strongest markets. The BIG SEE award underlines our design focus on an integrated blend of style, sustainability and productivity."

BIG SEE Product Design award for latest STEYR tractor range - recognizes blend of style and practical features with benefits for performance and for the environment

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
