

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese financial holding company Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 98.4 billion yen or $687 million, a growth of 179 percent year on year.



Sequentially, profit grew 43 percent.



Income before income taxes increased 134 percent to 133.0 billion yen or $928 million from last year's 54.06 billion yen.



Net revenue in the second quarter was 483.3 billion yen or $3.4 billion, 31% higher than prior year's 367.76 billion yen. Net revenues grew 6 percent from the preceding first quarter.



Further, Nomura announced that it has declared a dividend of 23 yen per share, higher than 8 yen per share last year, to shareholders of record as of the end of September 2024. The dividend will be paid on December 2.



In Tokyo, Nomura shares declined 2.7 percent on Friday's trading and closed at 777.60 yen.



