SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology Holding AB Interim Report Q3 - 2024

SaltX Technology is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that benefits customers, the climate, and society. Today, the company issued its Interim Report Q3 - 2024.

"When the final testing phase at our research and test center is complete, we will have proven that the entire process works on an industrial scale, and we can move forward with upscaling and commercialization of our solution."

- Lina Jorheden, CEO (acting) SaltX

Presentation of the Interim Report

The report is presented in a video interview where SaltX CEO, Lina Jorheden talks about the past quarter, answers questions from shareholders, and describes the company's plans going forward. Feel free to continue sending questions via email: investors@saltxtechnology.com

CEO interview, Interim Report Q3-2024 with Lina Jorheden - https://youtu.be/pP4V2vwPPTc



FINANCIAL EVENTS

The third quarter

Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.1 (2.3)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -21.0 (-8.6)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -11.2 (14.3)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.08)

Year-to-date January - September

Net sales amounted to MSEK 21.4 (9.1)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -38.2 (-30.0)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -46.8 (-3.6), whereof MSEK 24.4 constituted a loan from the State Energy Agency which was converted to a grant in quarter 2

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.23 (-0.27)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS



The third quarter

Carl-Johan Linér stepped down as CEO of SaltX - Lina Jorheden appointed acting CEO

SaltX secured MSEK 20 loan from the shareholders Industrifonden and SMA Mineral

SaltX received positive response for a grant of MSEK 12.5 from the Swedish Energy Agency for further development of its emission-free cement technology

First and second quarter

SaltX was granted an EU patent for its transportable carbon dioxide capture and storage system

SaltX resolved on a directed share issue of approximately SEK 38 million and entered into a cooperation agreement with ABB

SaltX reported positive results from its test and research center

SaltX and SMA Minerals' concept for production of fossil-free lime (ZEQL) delivers CO2 for the manufacturing of e-Fuels

SaltX, SMA Mineral, and SSAB initiated phase two of their pre-study - planning for an electric manufacturing plant for fossil-free quicklime

SaltX's conditional loan of approximately MSEK 24 from the Swedish Energy Agency was converted to a grant



After the end of the period

No significant event occurred



Read the full report here:

https://www.saltxtechnology.com/investor/news/financial-reports/





Stockholm November 1, 2024

Board and CEO



For further information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden (CEO) +46 708 25 11 83

Harald Bauer (CFO) +46708 10 80 34



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.saltxtechnology.com.





Stockholm, 2024-11-01