CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials solutions, has developed a new wind farm to provide renewable electricity to its Medgidia Cement Plant in Romania. The wind farm is the first of its kind in the country to exclusively power a cement plant. It will meet a significant proportion of the Medgidia Plant's annual energy requirements, helping to lower the carbon footprint of the products it produces, while also contributing to Romania's clean energy transition.

Eunice Heath, Chief Sustainability Officer, CRH, said: "This is a significant clean energy project for CRH and is one of the many ways we are helping to create a more resilient and sustainable built environment. Building a wind farm to power one of our cement plants demonstrates our commitment to decarbonizing and providing lower carbon building materials solutions for our customers to help meet the changing needs of construction."

CRH is actively investing in clean energy to help it provide lower-carbon products and solutions for its customers. By increasing its use of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar at its operations and generating renewable electricity on-site, CRH is taking an important step toward delivering its industry-leading target to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

The project commenced in August 2023 and the wind farm is now fully operational. Consisting of five turbines, it has a total installed capacity of approximately 30 MW and an estimated annual net production of 80 GWh. It will help reduce Romania's national energy related CO2 emissions by 40,000 tons.

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.78,500 people at c.3,390 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE. For more information visit: www.crh.com.

