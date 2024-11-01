Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A3EFRZ | ISIN: US09077D2099 | Ticker-Symbol: AI10
München
31.10.24
15:18 Uhr
0,795 Euro
-0,030
-3,64 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.11.2024 17:14 Uhr
Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 13, 2024

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of PDT, announces it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, Nov 13 and the company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:

Biofrontera Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time:

10:00am ET

Conference Call:

1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)

1-412-858-5202 (international)

Webcast:

Webcast | Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of Actinic Keratosis, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers1. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

1 - https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/actinic-keratosis/

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andrew Barwicki
1-516-662-9461
ir@bfri.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
