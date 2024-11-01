Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 13, 2024

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of PDT, announces it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, Nov 13 and the company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Biofrontera Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 10:00am ET Conference Call: 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.) 1-412-858-5202 (international) Webcast: Webcast | Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of Actinic Keratosis, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers1. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

1 - https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/actinic-keratosis/

