Global investment firm KKR announced today the engagement of Georgia Rankin as Executive Advisor to the firm. Ms. Rankin will work closely with KKR's European Private Equity team to bring innovation and best-in-class executive talent management to the firm's portfolio companies and future prospective investments. She will focus on building long-term relationships with top CEOs and senior executives, helping to strengthen KKR's capabilities as a trusted strategic partner to leadership teams and supporting value creation across its European portfolio.

Ms. Rankin brings over two decades of experience in executive search and leadership advisory, having served as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global Private Equity Practice at Russell Reynolds.

Ms. Rankin is deeply committed to fostering diverse and inclusive leadership teams that drive long-term value and growth. She has been actively involved with Level 20, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving gender diversity in the European private equity industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Georgia to KKR as Executive Advisor. Her expertise in identifying and nurturing leadership talent will greatly enhance our portfolio's ability to access and develop world-class talent," said Mattia Caprioli, Co-Head of KKR EMEA and European Private Equity.

"Georgia's deep commitment to promoting diversity and excellence aligns perfectly with our core values at KKR and mission to be an exceptional partner to executives and companies we work alongside," added Philipp Freise, Co-Head of European Private Equity.

"KKR's partnership mind-set and strong track record of building businesses and supporting the vision of entrepreneurial teams is truly inspiring," said Ms. Rankin. "I look forward to contributing to the shared success of KKR and its portfolio companies by helping to build diverse, high-impact teams and making innovative talent management a key lever for value creation."

KKR's successful track record in Europe is based on a combination of a strong on-the-ground presence and expertise with additional access to the global network and resources that the firm offers. Over 100 professionals, including KKR's European Private Equity team, KKR Capstone Europe members, and additional professionals across KKR Capital Markets, Public Affairs and KKR's EMEA Macro team, work across nine European offices and comprise over 15 European nationalities, providing deep local market knowledge to portfolio companies. This expertise is supplemented by KKR's global network drawing on the knowledge and skills of additional members across the firm, including the KKR Global Institute and KKR's Industry, Executive and Senior Advisors.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241104849649/en/

Contacts:

Media

KKR

FGS Global

Alastair Elwen

+44 20 7251 3801

KKR-LON@fgsglobal.com