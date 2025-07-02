

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Funds managed by KKR will acquire ProTen Pty Limited, one of the largest agricultural infrastructure businesses in Australia, from Aware Super.



Established in 2001, ProTen develops, owns, and operates farm infrastructure for Australia's poultry supply chain, and plays an important role in supporting access to affordable, sustainable nutrition for Australian households.



The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.



