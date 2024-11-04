St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - MicroCap Reports highlights new order demonstrating Siyata Mobile, Inc. executing at high level (NASDAQ: SYTA) (NASDAQ: SYTAW).

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) (NASDAQ: SYTAW) has announced an order valued at $2.5 million for its PTT handsets as well its Real Time View devices from an existing customer, an international EMS organization. Set to be realized in Q1 2025, this single transaction marks a major milestone for the company, securing more top-line revenue than any of the past four quarters individually. Combined with additional revenue driven through agreements with some of the world's largest telecom giants, Siyata Mobile is just beginning to tap into the massive $7B PoC Total Available Market, setting the stage for a robust 2025 and beyond.

In today's announcement, Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "Growing our business with existing customers is a testament to the positive impact our devices are having on operations as well as the deep relationships that we cultivate with our customers. Time and again our devices are being proven as rugged, reliable and effective for enhancing communications when deployed by lifesaving EMS customers, thereby leading to follow on orders. We are pleased to expand our presence with this major first responder organization."



About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA".

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

